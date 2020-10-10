Betty Louise James 1929 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Betty L. James, age 91, Chatham, IL. The last month was too much for her to bear. She had to say good-bye on October 1.
Beloved wife of the late Stewart E. "Stew" James.
Wonderful mom of Sandy and David.
Proud Grandma of Lex, Niki, Anastasia, Emerson, and Ashley.
Adored GG of Jailynn, Ryland, Audrey, Aurora, and Madeline.
Great-Great-Grandma of baby Jaxson who sadly she never got to meet.
And many more family and friends whom she cherished.
Betty and Stewart met at Franklin Life. They married March 26, 1950. They celebrated 62 years of marriage. They owned and operated Spillway Lanes.
Early on summers were spent at Franklin Lake and later the Ozarks became their home away from home.
Betty and Stewart traveled to many beautiful and interesting destinations in their life together.
Betty enjoyed a wide range of activities including sports, theater, and concerts.
Her love of singing started as a child and her love of dancing started with Stewart. They were the perfect couple on the dance floor.
She loved hosting and attending celebrations – any excuse for family time and to see friends.
By far her favorite activity was attending any and all events that included her grandchildren. She was their biggest fan!
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL. A funeral ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Meredith Manning Brown officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at a time.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In memory please donate to the charity of your choice
.
