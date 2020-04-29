|
|
Betty Louise Miles 1926 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty Louise Miles, age 93, of Springfield, IL died at home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born December 14, 1926 in Columbus Junction, IA to Jesse and Marie Cassabaum. She married Donald Atchison Miles October 27, 1951 and he preceded her in death February 26, 2007.
She is survived by three daughters, Donita Khouri of Orlando, FL, Janece (Jim) Sjostrom of St. Cloud, FL and Becki (Jay) Martin of Witt, IL; one son, Jim (Marti) Miles of Indianapolis, IN; ten grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers and two sisters.
Betty was a faithful member of Knox Knolls Free Methodist Church in Springfield, IL.
She was a retired school teacher for District 186 in Springfield. She loved teaching and it was the only career she ever wanted. She taught in the same one room school house in Iowa as her mother and aunt. She loved her flowers, reading, Scrabble, crossword puzzles and visiting her children and their families.
A memorial service will be held a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Knox Knolls Free Methodist Church in Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020