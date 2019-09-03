The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty McClure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty "Jean" McClure

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty "Jean" McClure Obituary
Betty "Jean" McClure 1927 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Betty "Jean" McClure, 91, of Springfield, died at 1:05 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at her residence.
Jean was born on September 15, 1927 in Bandera, TX, the daughter of Frank and Gertrude Troop Thomas. She married Joseph Albert McClure, Jr. on September 5, 1948 in Holdenville, OK.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Glenn Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Albert McClure, Jr. of Springfield; one son, David (wife, Cheryl) McClure of Demorest, GA; two daughters, Marti McClure of Peoria and Holly (husband, Jack) Taylor of Springfield; six grandchildren, Kelly (husband, Alex) Tracy, Matthew (wife, Rachel) McClure, David (wife, Lauren) McClure, Charles (wife, Janette), Peter, and Caroline Taylor; and five great-grandchildren.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Ceremonies will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sugar Creek United Methodist Church, 1022 New City Rd., Chatham, IL 62629 or the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Betty Jean McClure is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now