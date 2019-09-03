|
|
Betty "Jean" McClure 1927 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Betty "Jean" McClure, 91, of Springfield, died at 1:05 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at her residence.
Jean was born on September 15, 1927 in Bandera, TX, the daughter of Frank and Gertrude Troop Thomas. She married Joseph Albert McClure, Jr. on September 5, 1948 in Holdenville, OK.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Glenn Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Albert McClure, Jr. of Springfield; one son, David (wife, Cheryl) McClure of Demorest, GA; two daughters, Marti McClure of Peoria and Holly (husband, Jack) Taylor of Springfield; six grandchildren, Kelly (husband, Alex) Tracy, Matthew (wife, Rachel) McClure, David (wife, Lauren) McClure, Charles (wife, Janette), Peter, and Caroline Taylor; and five great-grandchildren.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Ceremonies will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sugar Creek United Methodist Church, 1022 New City Rd., Chatham, IL 62629 or the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Betty Jean McClure is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019