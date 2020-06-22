Betty P. Anderson
Betty P. Anderson 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Betty P. Anderson, 97, of Springfield, formerly of Ashland, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born June 3, 1923 in Springfield to James Russell and Mabel Kathryn (Fetzer) Parkes. She married Reverend Alf E. Anderson on August 19, 1951 and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2010.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Ellen (Jeff) Sharp of Springfield; one son, Roger (Martha) Anderson of Pleasant Plains; three grandchildren, Ryan (Carrie Magerl) Anderson, Glen Anderson and Emily Sharp; 8 great grandchildren; one brother, Harold Parkes of Pleasant Plains and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kathryn Anderson; two brothers, Richard Parkes and Delmar Parkes.
Betty graduated from the University of IL at Urbana-Champaign. She lived in Ashland most of her life and was a member of First Baptist Church of Ashland. She taught home economics at Ashland and Pleasant Plains High Schools and was also a dietary supervisor at Memorial Medical Center.
Betty was a part of the Ashland Women's Club, DAR, and loved gardening.
Graveside Service: 11:30 am, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Farmington Cemetery with Reverend Mary Ellen Sharp officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Ashland, 221 W. Washington St, Ashland, IL 62612.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
