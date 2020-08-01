Betty Ruth Harris 1928 - 2020Sherman, IL—Betty Ruth Harris, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020 at Villa East in Sherman, Illinois.Born August 5, 1928 in Galatia, Illinois to the late Elsie Harris, where she lived until her early 20's when she and her mother relocated to Springfield. She worked at a cleaner while she went to business school before gaining employment that fulfilled her life for more than 40 years with CIPS.Upon her retirement, she enjoyed reading, chair exercise classes, bus trips to see the Eagles along the Mississippi River and lunch dates with her old work friends. She loved showing family "Her Building" whenever they came for a visit.Survived by several cousins and their children who loving referred to her as "Aunt Betty." Preceded in death by her mother, grandparents, and very special cousin Barbara (Lester) Taylor.Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.Per her requests there will be no ceremonies and she will be laid to rest next to her mother.The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.