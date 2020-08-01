1/
Betty Ruth Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ruth Harris 1928 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Betty Ruth Harris, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020 at Villa East in Sherman, Illinois.
Born August 5, 1928 in Galatia, Illinois to the late Elsie Harris, where she lived until her early 20's when she and her mother relocated to Springfield. She worked at a cleaner while she went to business school before gaining employment that fulfilled her life for more than 40 years with CIPS.
Upon her retirement, she enjoyed reading, chair exercise classes, bus trips to see the Eagles along the Mississippi River and lunch dates with her old work friends. She loved showing family "Her Building" whenever they came for a visit.
Survived by several cousins and their children who loving referred to her as "Aunt Betty." Preceded in death by her mother, grandparents, and very special cousin Barbara (Lester) Taylor.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Per her requests there will be no ceremonies and she will be laid to rest next to her mother.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved