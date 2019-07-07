|
Betty Snedigar 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Betty C. Snedigar, age 88, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Regency Care in Springfield.
She is survived by one son, Tony Snedigar of Springfield; two daughters, Paula (David) Tonellato of Springfield and LuAnn (Michael) Schmitz of Springfield; two grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; four great-grandsons; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Snedigar in 1982; a brother, Lee Cutright; and a sister, Sue List.
Mrs. Snedigar was born near Greenview on October 12, 1930 the daughter of Lee W. and Margaret Parks Cutright.
She graduated from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. She married Allen Snedigar in 1951 in Greenview, Illinois. Betty then later graduated from St. Francis College in 1976.
She was associated with Memorial Medical Center Burn Unit for 15 years. Mrs. Snedigar retired from Memorial Medical Center after 22 years of service in 1990. Betty was also one of the first flight nurses for Memorial Medical Center.
She was a member of the Memorial Hospital Alumni Nursing Association, Memorial Medical Center Retirees, Sangamon County Home Extension, Good Timers Unit, and the Peace Lutheran Church. She was a past member of the BTL Investment Club, the American Businesswomen's Association Young at Heart Chapter, Senior Citizens of Sangamon County, the Silver Steppers Dance Group, a volunteer at the Sangamon State Auditorium at UIS, and one of the first women in the Springfield Lincoln Land Lions Club.
Visitation for Betty will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral services at 11:00 AM at Peace Lutheran Church in Springfield with Rev. Mary Zupansic officiating.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family graveside service held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Peace Lutheran Church at 2800 W Jefferson St, Springfield, IL 62702, or Memorial Medical Center Burn Unit.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 8 to July 9, 2019