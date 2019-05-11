|
|
Betty Winningham 1928 - 2019
Waverly, IL—Betty June Winningham, 91, of Waverly passed away Saturday morning, May 11, 2019 at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville. She was born January 30, 1928 in Springfield. She married Edward Winningham and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sons, Edward (Tressie) Winnigham, Jr. of Waverly and Dennis Winningham of Sprngfield; two granddaughters, Brooke and Jenna; her niece, Marjorie Burke of Springfield; several step-children and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Natalie Johnson.
A private service will be held. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 12 to May 13, 2019