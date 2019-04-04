|
Beverly A. Riedle 1938 - 2019
Greenview, IL—Beverly Riedle, age 80, of Greenview, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born on August 12, 1938 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Orville J. Clem and Helen Gathard – Clem.
Beverly married John Riedle on August 12, 1956 at the Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield.
She is survived by her children, Mark (wife Chris) Riedle, Paula (husband Tom) Rebbe, and David (wife Tess) Riedle; one grandson, Tom Rebbe; seven granddaughters, Nicole Fisher, Makenzie Shull, Kelsie Riedle, Jamie, Lindsey, Abby, and Katie Riedle; four great-granddaughters, Carley, Elise, Sophia, and Skylar; one brother, Don (Barb) Clem as well as several nieces & nephews.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John.
She was a graduate of Lanphier High School in 1956.
She retired from the Greenview Post Office in 1998.
Beverly was a founding and life-member of the Greenview AMVETS Ladies Auxillary Post 179.
Most of all, Bev loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Visitation for Beverly will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens.
Burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Greenview.
Memorials can be given to "Greenview AMVETS Ladies Auxillary Post 179."
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Riedle family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019