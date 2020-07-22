Beverly Ann Harvey 1946 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Beverly Ann Harvey 73, of Springfield, Illinois died peacefully in her sleep earning her heavenly wings, July 18, at Heritage Health of Springfield.

Beverly was born September 14, 1946 in Decatur, IL. Growing up in Decatur she attended Eisenhower High School and went on to graduate top of her class from Barbizon Modeling Agency which came natural to her.

During her career she worked at Borg Warner Corporation in Decatur, Illinois and then went on to work for a private security company until she moved to Springfield in 1996. When she moved to Springfield, she began working for Springfield Housing Authority, overseeing the Springfield Community Center. After the community center closed, she went to work for the Springfield Community Federation as a Program Administrator for the testing of Prostate Cancer and Awareness program. During this time Beverly always went the extra mile helping with a long list of non-profit programs throughout Springfield, always there selflessly helping others.

Beverly was a member of St. Peters A.M.E. Church in Decatur, IL where she served on the usher board, Director of Vacation Bible School for more than 10 years and was always one of the most animated and loving members. Beverly loved Our Lord and lived her life for Him.

Beverly was preceded in death by her Mother, Mattie Mae Harvey, sister Doris Jean Rogers, brother Wilbur Harvey and cousin Barbara Baker.

Beverly is survived by her daughter Cynthia (Kevin) MacKenzie, of Springfield, IL; brothers and sisters, Charles (Mary) Harvey of Decatur, IL. Evelyn Harvey of California, Jack (Nita) Harvey of Decatur, IL, Larry (Joyce) Harvey of Decatur, IL, Brenda (Willie) Garry of Decatur, IL, Kay Harvey of Decatur, IL, Pastor Robert (Mary) Harvey of Indianapolis, IN, and Terry (Phyllis) Harvey of Decatur, IL and many loving nieces and nephews.

Services Saturday July 25, 2020; Visitation: 3:00pm-3:30pm; Services: 3:30pm-4:30pm. Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.

Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.

CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store