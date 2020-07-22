1/1
Beverly Ann Harvey
1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Beverly Ann Harvey 73, of Springfield, Illinois died peacefully in her sleep earning her heavenly wings, July 18, at Heritage Health of Springfield.
Beverly was born September 14, 1946 in Decatur, IL. Growing up in Decatur she attended Eisenhower High School and went on to graduate top of her class from Barbizon Modeling Agency which came natural to her.
During her career she worked at Borg Warner Corporation in Decatur, Illinois and then went on to work for a private security company until she moved to Springfield in 1996. When she moved to Springfield, she began working for Springfield Housing Authority, overseeing the Springfield Community Center. After the community center closed, she went to work for the Springfield Community Federation as a Program Administrator for the testing of Prostate Cancer and Awareness program. During this time Beverly always went the extra mile helping with a long list of non-profit programs throughout Springfield, always there selflessly helping others.
Beverly was a member of St. Peters A.M.E. Church in Decatur, IL where she served on the usher board, Director of Vacation Bible School for more than 10 years and was always one of the most animated and loving members. Beverly loved Our Lord and lived her life for Him.
Beverly was preceded in death by her Mother, Mattie Mae Harvey, sister Doris Jean Rogers, brother Wilbur Harvey and cousin Barbara Baker.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Cynthia (Kevin) MacKenzie, of Springfield, IL; brothers and sisters, Charles (Mary) Harvey of Decatur, IL. Evelyn Harvey of California, Jack (Nita) Harvey of Decatur, IL, Larry (Joyce) Harvey of Decatur, IL, Brenda (Willie) Garry of Decatur, IL, Kay Harvey of Decatur, IL, Pastor Robert (Mary) Harvey of Indianapolis, IN, and Terry (Phyllis) Harvey of Decatur, IL and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services Saturday July 25, 2020; Visitation: 3:00pm-3:30pm; Services: 3:30pm-4:30pm. Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
03:00 - 03:30 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
JUL
25
Service
03:30 - 04:30 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
This lovely woman touched my life so many years ago with her grace, bubbly personality and smile. I can still hear the lilt in her voice and the see the sparkle in her eyes. She was an angel here on earth. Lord, rest her soul and peace to her loving family and friends.
Gwendolyn Harrison
Friend
July 22, 2020
To the Harvey Family, y’all have our deepest condolences to family. Praying that the lord will comfort you and strengthen you during this trying time. May the lord keep his loving arms around y’all. We have been just like family for over 50 years. Ann was a lot of fun and was there to help what ever she could do. She was a big sister and didn’t play with u . She will be miss . Love y’all Bernard & Carol Young Estes ❤
Carol Estes
July 22, 2020
My mommy was the best EVER!!! She was my Rock and my Biggest Supporter!!! I LOVE YOU MOMMA!!!
My Life is not the same without you in it!!!!!
YOU will ALWAYS be in my heart forever and ever!!!!! I MISS YOU SO MUCH!!!!!
Cynthia MacKenzie
Daughter
July 21, 2020
Beverly was a wonderful person & I am so glad I had the pleasure of knowing her. Wishing you comfort & God's peace during this difficult time. Sending you lots of love.
Friend
July 21, 2020
GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!
I PRAY GOD BE WITH YOU AT THIS TIME!!!!
LOVE YOU ALL ❤❤❤
Rachel Fonville
Friend
July 21, 2020
We are praying for your family that God will comfort you in the time of your loss. Ann will certainly be missed.
Lucille Anderson
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deborah Woods
Friend
July 20, 2020
Our prayers and condolences to you all.
Hank and Marilyn Bond
Family
July 20, 2020
It was a joy taking care of Bev while she was at the nursing home. Im glad she knew the Lord and made it to heaven, and her family has that reassurance that shes with Him. May the Holy Spirit comfort you at this time of loss.
Brenda Bowsher
Friend
July 20, 2020
I had the privilege of working with Beverly at the Springfield Housing Authority. Her tenacity and compassion for serving our community were evident in all she did, but it is her smile and laughter that stand out in my memory above all else. Praying peace and comfort for her family.
Sarah Wallman
Coworker
July 20, 2020
The Lord will comfort you during this difficult time and days to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, hold forever in your hearts your loving memories.
Burl Stoner and children, Theodore, Idella, Toni, Carin (Edgar) Reed and Pastor Gregory (Valerie) Stoner.
C. Reed
Friend
