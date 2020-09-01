Beverly Bumgarner 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Beverly Jeanne (Zeller) Bumgarner passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 31, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1929 to Frank and Mabel Zeller. Beverly married James Roy Bumgarner Jr and he preceded her in death.
Mrs. Bumgarner is survived by four children: James Daniel (Kathy Seebold), Richard Frank (Larry Wassell), Amy Lucille Trader (Jeff) and Annette Marie Shearburn (Robin), eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Mechanicsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Elm Street Christian Church, 3020 East Elm Street, Springfield, IL. 62702 and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
