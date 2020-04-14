|
Beverly Dye 1931 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Beverly Dye, 89, of Springfield, died at 6:16 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on March 11, 1931, in Raleigh, NC, the daughter Allen and Florence Miller Dye.
Beverly was a graduate of Springfield High School and Illinois State University. Following graduation, she taught in Springfield District 186. Beverly later earned a master's degree from Sangamon State University, now known as the University of Illinois at Springfield. She enjoyed teaching, as well as the position she accepted with the Illinois Department of Rehabilitation Services before retiring.
Beverly was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Springfield. She was a 50-year member of the Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.), Chapter ES, an organization that promotes educational opportunities for women. Beverly also enjoyed numerous memorable travels with her dear family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her only child, Johnny; and sister, Elizabeth Dye Boardman.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret Frances Wagner of New Lenox, IL. She was also blessed with four nieces and two nephews.
Cremation was provided by Butler Funeral Home and Cremation Tribute Center.
Per Beverly's request, no ceremonies will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, IL 62711.
The family of Beverly Dye is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020