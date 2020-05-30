Beverly J. Treat
1949 - 2020
Waverly, IL—Beverly J. Treat, 70, of Waverly, IL, passed away at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield on Friday May 29, 2020.
Beverly was born in Springfield on November 16, 1949 the daughter of Robert Eugene and Alma Ruth Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Grandpa and Gramma Rich), and her brother , Ronald.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Charlie L. Treat; daughters, Christina J. Borcky (Joseph) and Tamzia L. Pierson (Steve); 5 grandchildren, Jessacia Lyons, Lorrie Lyons, Corrie McConnell, Brandon Johnson, and Tamara Pierson; 9 Great-grandchildren; 1 Sister and 6 Brothers; as well as many extended family members and friends.
Beverly lived a very active lifestyle, always volunteering her time at the American Legion and Toys for Tots. She also lived for her family and especially loved her grandchildren. She was always smiling and enjoyed gardening.
Beverly will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery outside of Springfield, where a private family service will be held.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date that is open to all that knew her.
Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, please see our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

