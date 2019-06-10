Beverly Jean Creasey Arnold 1932 - 2019

Chatham, IL—Beverly Jean Creasey Arnold, 86, of Chatham, passed away at 10:34 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.

Beverly was born on October 14, 1932 in Chatham, the daughter of George Arnold and Emma Louise Bryant Creasey. She married Philip "Sid" Arnold on February 28, 1951 in Chatham; he preceded her in death on June 3, 2019.

Beverly was a graduate of Ball-Chatham High School. She was a homemaker. Beverly loved music and playing the piano. Along with her husband, she was a longtime member of Southern View Chapel and was also active in prison ministry and child evangelism.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her two sons, Terry (Debra) Arnold and Gary Arnold; one daughter, Denise (Jonathan) Arnold-Tarr; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (William) Driver; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Southern View Chapel, 4500 South 2nd St., Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Gilley officiating. Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Love Packages, 220 Union St., Butler, IL 62015.

The family of Beverly Jean Arnold is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.

Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 11 to June 12, 2019