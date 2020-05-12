Home

Beverly Marshall


1932 - 2020
Mechanicsburg, IL—Beverly June Marshall, 87, of The Villa Health Care East, Sherman, IL, formerly of Springfield and
Mechanicsburg area, made her heavenly journey on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. June was born August
11, 1932 in Springfield, the daughter of Clyde E. and Verna Borman Kikendall. She married Robert L.
Marshall on October 25, 1952. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on August 9, 2016
and one grandson, Jason T. Roach on October 30, 1998. She is survived by one son, Robert D.
(Samantha) Marshall of Mechanicsburg, four daughters, Sandra (David) Culver of Mason, Karen (Barry)
Miller of Lincoln, Jolene Klasinz of Mechanicsburg, and Angela (Jon) Taylor of Decatur; twelve
grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, several step grandchildren and step great
grandchildren.
She was a caring, loving mother and grandmother. She loved the time spent with her family. She
enjoyed cooking, playing cards, bingo and bowling.
Respecting the Covid-19 restrictions, family only graveside service will be held at Mechanicsburg
Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Park Funeral Homes, Rochester IL is in charge of
arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsburg Cemetery Association, 11209 Heather Drive,
Dawson IL 62520.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2020
