Beverly Nadine Butler 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Beverly Nadine Butler died on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Concordia Village. She was born on March 16, 1935 in Springfield, IL to William F. and Thelma Riech. Because her mother had to work to support the family, Beverly was raised by her grandmother and grandfather, John and Mabel Hill. In 1946, in fifth grade, Beverly fell in love with a boy named Keith Butler. They married eleven years later on July 6, 1957 and he survives.
Beverly worked at General Telephone Company until their first child was born in 1959. She then spent full time raising three loving and responsible children, maintaining the home and managing the family's social affairs. In between, she found time to tend to her many lovely flower gardens.
Beverly relished being outside tending her gardens, watching and participating in sporting activities, taking long walks and having backyard barbeques. Because all three children were involved in sports through high school, Beverly and Keith spent a great deal of time attending games and working on events to support these activities. Beverly worked at concession stands and many fund raising events. She, along with Keith, were equipment managers for the Southeast Packers Junior League football team. She was also a member of the Southeast High School Athletic Club.
When their children were raised, Beverly and Keith traveled extensively in the United States and throughout the world. In addition to visiting all 50 states, they traveled to more than 20 countries and numerous islands in the Atlantic, Pacific, Caribbean, Mediterranean and Aegean oceans and seas.
Other than her family, Beverly loved her church. She attended St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church for the first 35 years of her life where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She then, along with her family, joined Luther Memorial Lutheran Church where they remained for 45 years. During this time Beverly served on a number of committees, worked on maintaining the church grounds and served as a member of the church council. Her favorite, and longest lasting activity, was Chairperson of the Parish Life Committee. For many years Beverly and her Cadre of "kitchen ladies" planned, prepared, served, directed and cleaned up many potlucks, funeral dinners, and celebratory dinners and receptions. She often said the party was in the preparation and she sure hoped God has a good sense of humor. When Luther Memorial elected to combine with several other congregations in 2016, Beverly and Keith returned to St. John's Lutheran where the rest of her family are members.
Beverly was always upbeat and energetic, those beautiful blue eyes sparkling. She enjoyed being with people. By the time a party was over, nobody was a stranger to her. In fact, she probably knew a significant part of their family history. She best liked the Butler family get togethers—eating, drinking, games, storytelling and laughter with Beverly right in the middle of it.
In addition to her husband, Beverly is survived by three children, Mark (Jenny) Butler of Springfield, Craig Butler of Rochester, and Dawn (partner, Jim) Capranica of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Pierce (Kara) Butler of Bloomington, Logan (Edie) Butler of Franklin, TN, Croix Butler, Anson Butler, Grace (Fiancé Adam) Capranica, Sally Capranica, Ashley Butler all of Springfield, and Taryn Butler of Chicago; and three great grandchildren, Wren and Turner Butler of Bloomington, and Ada Butler of Franklin, TN.
A special thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff at the Concordia Village Care Center for your loving and compassionate care for Beverly during her time with you. You are truly angels. God Bless You.
Visitation: 10:00 - 11:30 am, Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Funeral Service: 12:00 pm, Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastors Greg Busboom and Pam Mitcham officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church or Grace Lutheran Food Pantry.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
