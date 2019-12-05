|
Beverly Ruth Switzer 1926 - 2019
Williamsville, IL—Beverly Ruth Switzer, 93, of Williamsville, died at 3:50 am, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Regency. Mom left her home at Regency where she was loved and cared for. Her stay there was almost 9 years. She was born on January 28, 1926 in Garfield, Kansas to Beverly Allen and Bessie (Sprague) Hall. She married Jack Farwell Switzer on June 9, 1951 and he preceded her in death on January 10, 1993.
She is survived by a daughter, Lea Ann (Frank) Harney of Williamsville; one sister, Jean Elliott of Sun City West, Arizona and several nieces and nephews and great and great great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sisters, Madeline Vinson, Doris Hall, and Ethel Briggs.
Beverly previously worked as a secretary for General Mills in Kansas City, MO before becoming a homemaker. She was a member of Williamsville Christian Church.
Graveside Service: 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Walnut Hill Cemetery with Pastor David Beals officiating.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019