Biagio T. "Rusty" Rusciolelli 1926 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Biagio T. "Rusty" Rusciolelli, 93, of Riverton died at 7:36 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born July 22, 1926 in Riverton to Paris and Lydia (Roscetti) Rusciolelli. He married Grace M. Aiello on June 19, 1948 and she preceded him in death on August 7, 2004.
Also preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Joe Rusciolelli.
Survivors include two sons, Dave (Leslie) Rusciolelli and Bob (Barb) Rusciolelli both of Sherman; three grandchildren, Rob Rusciolelli, Gina Rusciolelli, and Lydia (Josh) Stuemke; two step-grandchildren, Abigail Bridges and Bailey Bridges; three great grandchildren, Noah, Autumn, and Kate Stuemke; one sister, Mary Howard of Springfield; one brother, Dominick Rusciolelli of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Biagio was a lifelong resident of Riverton and served as Chief of Police for the village for ten years. Rusty also served on the Riverton Fire Department for ten years.
He worked for Sangamon County Highway Department as supervisor of operations before retiring in 1992 after 28 years of service. He also owned and operated Biagio's Italian Restaurant in Riverton with his wife, Grace, for ten years. In addition, Biagio worked for M.P. O'Brien as a land surveyor for eight years, Reynolds & Walschleger Land Surveyors for nine years, and Sangamon County Sheriff's Department as a deputy under the Hugh Campbell administration for three years.
Biagio was a United States Army Veteran serving during World War II in the European theatre of operations and during the Korean Conflict era.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Sherman with a prayer service at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10 am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church in Sherman with Reverend George Nellikunnel officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the World War II Memorial at Oak Ridge Cemetery or the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
