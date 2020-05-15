|
Billie D. Brooks Bixler 1927 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Billie D. Brooks Bixler, 92, of Sherman, died at 4:10 pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born August 17, 1927 in Springfield to Laverne and Almeda (Blackwell) Brooks. She married Philip G. Bixler in 1974 and he preceded her in death in 1985.
Billie attended Feitshans High School, graduating in 1946 and continuing her education at McMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, acquiring her master's degree in Secondary Education. Billie was a member of St. John's Vianney Church, Telephone Pioneers, St. Francis Light of Love, St. John's Auxiliary, Phil Nu Sorority and United Methodist Women. She worked as a supervisor for 25 years at Illinois Bell Telephone and had also worked at the State of Illinois and District 186.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Barbara Brooks and Margaret Jackson; two brothers, Stephen and Stanley Brooks.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at St. Charles Township Cemetery in Iowa.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2020