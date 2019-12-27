|
|
Billie M. Ruhl Heavner 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Billie Mae Ruhl Heavner, age 90, left this world peacefully on December 11th at Memorial Hospital.
She was born May 28th, 1929 to Vivian E. Vest Ruhl and Kenneth F. Rule. She graduated from Lanphier High School in 1947 and was employed at C. Keith Smith Insurance Company (previously Wilson bros) until retirement. She was also a member of South Side Christian Church for most of her life.
She married Kenneth R. Wheeler in 1949 with whom she had one daughter, Cynthia Kaye. They later divorced. She married Forrest B. Heavner in 1990. He preceded her in death in 2008.
Her beloved sister Dolores Ruhl Southard also preceded her in death as well as husbands Ed Kruthaupt and John Herter.
She leaves behind daughter Cynthia Wheeler, nieces Marla Dowdell and Carolyn Wetzel, grandchildren Kyle Graham (Linda Tester), Catherine Paisley (Paul), Karen Earl (George), Gary Anderson (Samantha), Crystal Micheletta (Mike Gay) and Jacob Barnard, as well as 16 great grand children and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28th at 2:30pm with service to start at 3pm. Donations may be made in her honor to The American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019