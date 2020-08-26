Billy L. Butterfield 1931 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Billy L. Butterfield, 89 of Springfield, died at 6:52 am on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 6, 1931 in Owaneco, IL to Harry and Loeva (Large) Butterfield. He married Georgia E. Rensman on October 11, 1958.
Surivivng are his wife, Georgia; two daughers, Diane (John D.) Wyatt of Pleasant Plains and Karen (Jeff) Bersch of Arlington Heights; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles (Jackie) Butterfield of Baraboo, WI and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings and two great-grand angel babies.
Mr. Butterfield was a United State Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He has been a resident of the Springfield area for over 60 years and was a member of Salisbury Christian Church.
Billy was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's baseball fan and an Illini basketball fan. He also volunteered for many years at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Visitation: 9:30 – 11:30 am, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Salisbury Christian Church-Salisbury, IL.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Salisbury Christian Church with Jeff Knoles officiating. Burial will follow at Farmington Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
