Billy R. Austin 1940 - 2020
Waverly, IL—Billy R. Austin, 80, of Waverly, Il. died 4:35 p.m. Saturday (July 18, 2020) at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Il.
He was born January 15, 1940 in Springfield, Il. the oldest child of the late Melvin Earl "Bill" and Violet Darlene Halford Austin.
He married Sherry Treat on April 5, 1958 in Springfield, Il. and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Billy Ray "Butch" Austin of Modesto, Il. and Barry L. Austin and wife Anna of Franklin, Il.; four grandchildren, Billy R. Austin III of Modesto, Il., Shelby L. Austin of Lubbock, Tx., and Danielle M. Austin (fiancé Mick Londrigan) of Franklin, Il. and Lacie D. Austin (fiancé Casey Zimmer) of Jacksonville, Il.; one great-grandson, Bentley William Austin of Franklin, Il.; and a brother Steve E. Austin of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Billy was a 1958 graduate of Waverly High School and attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Il. He worked in computer software starting with the State of Illinois, Franklin Life, and Honeywell Corp. and retired from State of Illinois.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (July 25, 2020) at the Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly, Il. Masks will be required for the visitation and only 30 attendees will be allowed into the funeral home at one time as per CDC guidelines. Private services will be held following visitation at the funeral home. Burial will be in Waverly East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Waverly Rescue Squad c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner Waverly, Il. 62692.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
