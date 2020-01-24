The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Blanche Rita Tolan


1920 - 2020
Blanche Rita Tolan Obituary
Blanche Rita Tolan 1920 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Blanche Rita Tolan, 99, of Springfield, died at 3:14 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Joseph's Home.
Rita was born February 20, 1920, in Springfield, the daughter of William J. and Blanche Connor Tolan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patricia "Pat" Cox.
She is survived by several cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Joseph's Home, 3306 S. 6th St. Road, Springfield with Rev. Msgr. John Ossola, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Home, 3306 S. 6th St. Road, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Blanche Rita Tolan is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
