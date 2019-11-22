|
Bob R. Wise 1948 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Bob R. Wise, 71, of Chatham, Illinois died on November 20, 2019 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. Bob was born in Harrisburg, Illinois the son of Buell and Carrie Wise. He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant sister, Sharon. He was a member of the Chatham United Methodist Church. Bob married Joann Morescki in 1976. She survives him. Also surviving are three daughters: Chelle (Paschal) Kirby of Ft. Worth, TX, Jacque (Brandon) Booker of Chatham, IL and Laura Wise of Springfield, IL; two grandchildren Peyton and Madison Kirby; his brother Sam Wise and sister Janice (Jack) Hopkins. He graduated from Pope County Community High School in Golconda and continued his education at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. He began his professional career in an entry level position at the Illinois Department of Conservation in 1971.
Bob transferred to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) in 1984 where he assumed similar responsibilities. He was later promoted to the Administrative Section Manager in the Division of Highways. Bob retired from IDOT with 34 years of state service. He lived by the credo, "That there was a place for everything and everything should be in its' place." Simply stated, Bob was the epitome of the organized person whether he was at work, home or at play.
Bob could not stand to be idle and engaged in a variety of part-time work after his full retirement. He became a good house painter and was responsible for the development of a one man effort to paint the inside of many houses throughout central Illinois. He was avidly interested in all types of autos and drove cars that needed to be relocated for Green Auto Stores. He traveled many thousands of miles throughout the Midwest, doing one of his favorite things, when cruising on the Interstate.
Bob and Joann took an extended vacation in California along the Pacific Coast to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. He managed the family farm in Pope County and worked on rehabbing properties in the local area. He also cared for the property of his daughters and was always available to help his friends with any of their sweat equity projects. He enjoyed his annual deer hunting trip to the family farm in Pope County.
Bob took great pride in his family, home, yard and automobiles. He was constantly in the process of updating his property. His yard looked as if it was cared for by a professional landscape company. Bob's cars always looked like they had just been detailed for an auto show, even after a major snowstorm from the previous day. Bob was avid about staying physically fit and could be seen regularly jogging or biking on rural roads south of Chatham.
The Wise family will host a memorial gathering on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Bisch Funeral Home West 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd. Springfield, IL from 9:00 am until the time of a memorial service at 11:00 am. Rev. Miriam Snider will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Oak Ridge Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Cremation Rites were accorded by the Bisch Crematory.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph's Home of Springfield or the
donors choice
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com where tributes and condolences may be shared with the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West 217-544-5424
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019