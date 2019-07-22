|
Bob "Bud" Tice, Jr. 1946 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Bob "Bud" Tice, Jr., age 73, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Mr. Tice was born March 16, 1946 in New York City, NY the son of Bobbie W. and Marilyn (Forgea) Tice.
He is a member of the Greenview United Church, having served as an Elder and member of the bell choir.
Bob married Gaileh Wohler in 1996 and is survived by wife, Gaileh, of Springfield; two daughters, Cary Tice of Berwyn and Stacey (Todd) Van Vossen of Lisle; grandson, Jacob Van Vossen; sister, Terri (John) Little; sister-in-law, Linda (deceased Jack) Tice; stepsons, Kevin (Sherry) Miller and Mason (Kathy) Miller; and several special nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; deceased spouse and mother of his children, Linda Ewers Tice; a sister, Kit Tice; a brother, Jack Tice; step-brother, Tim Myers; and step-sister, Deborah Tice.
Bob graduated from Greenview High School (1964) and earned his bachelors and MBA from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. He was a member of fraternity Alpha Kappa Lambda. He also served in the Army Reserves.
Bob spent his accounting career working as a partner at Arthur Andersen in Chicago, while living in Hinsdale, IL with his family.
After retiring, he moved to Ashland, IL in 1996 with wife, Gaileh and continued to provide private consulting work for several years. Bob and Gaileh moved to Springfield in 2017.
Bob was a proud donor to the President's Council at University of Illinois, Alumni Association, Hinsdale Hospital, Union Church in Hinsdale, Greenview United Church, and several other charitable organizations.
He loved riding his Harley, having made several cross-country trips, including a voyage to the Arctic Circle.
Visitation for Bob will be held from 10:00 until time of memorial services at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 27th at the Greenview United Church. Shane Hoerbert will be officiating
Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Greenview.
Memorials can be made to charity or church of choice.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 23 to July 24, 2019