1/1
Bobbie Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Powell 1937 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Bobbie Powell, 83 of Rochester passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:20 a.m. at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Taylorville, IL. He was born on August 3, 1937 in Shreveport, LA the Son of Alvin Jackson and Ruby Jewell (Bamburg) Powell. He married Ruth Ann Kohl on June 14, 1958 in Des Plains, IL. Bobbie worked as a Union Carpenter for the Bloomington and Chicago Area Unions for 35 years. He was a member of the Blueville Masonic Lodge #647 AF& AM, Ansar Shrine of Springfield, IL, Christian County Shrine Club and the Scottish Rite. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, be on his farm and spend time with his family.
He is survived by his Wife: Ruth Ann Powell of Rochester, IL; Daughter: Belinda (Jack) Hafliger of Edinburg, IL; Grandchildren: Jaclyn (Kyle) Owens of Taylorville, IL; Samantha and Sabrina Hafliger both of Edinburg, IL; Great-Granddaughter: Kilyn Owens of Taylorville; Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Alvin (Ruby) Powell and his siblings: Alvin "Red" Powell, Alva Rue Galloway.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00-12:00 Noon at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Masonic Service will be held immediately following the visitation starting at 12:00 noon. The Funeral Service will follow the Masonic Services starting at approximately 12:15 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville with Pastor Caleb McGregor officiating. Burial will be in Edinburg Cemetery in Edinburg.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children 4400 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110.
Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please sign our online guest book at suttonmemorialhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sutton Memorial Home
327 North Clay Street
Taylorville, IL 62568
(217) 824-2275
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sutton Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved