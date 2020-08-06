Bobbie Powell 1937 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Bobbie Powell, 83 of Rochester passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:20 a.m. at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Taylorville, IL. He was born on August 3, 1937 in Shreveport, LA the Son of Alvin Jackson and Ruby Jewell (Bamburg) Powell. He married Ruth Ann Kohl on June 14, 1958 in Des Plains, IL. Bobbie worked as a Union Carpenter for the Bloomington and Chicago Area Unions for 35 years. He was a member of the Blueville Masonic Lodge #647 AF& AM, Ansar Shrine of Springfield, IL, Christian County Shrine Club and the Scottish Rite. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, be on his farm and spend time with his family.
He is survived by his Wife: Ruth Ann Powell of Rochester, IL; Daughter: Belinda (Jack) Hafliger of Edinburg, IL; Grandchildren: Jaclyn (Kyle) Owens of Taylorville, IL; Samantha and Sabrina Hafliger both of Edinburg, IL; Great-Granddaughter: Kilyn Owens of Taylorville; Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Alvin (Ruby) Powell and his siblings: Alvin "Red" Powell, Alva Rue Galloway.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00-12:00 Noon at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Masonic Service will be held immediately following the visitation starting at 12:00 noon. The Funeral Service will follow the Masonic Services starting at approximately 12:15 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville with Pastor Caleb McGregor officiating. Burial will be in Edinburg Cemetery in Edinburg.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
4400 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110.
Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.
