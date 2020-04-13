Home

Bobby Dillard Morgan


1928 - 2020
Bobby Dillard Morgan Obituary
Bobby Dillard Morgan 1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Bobby Dillard Morgan, 92 of Springfield, passed away Sunday evening, March 29, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Private family graveside services were held, Monday morning, April 13, 2020.
Burial followed in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.
Bobby is survived by his son, Michael L. (Jeanie) Morgan of Springfield, IL, daughter, Patricia M. Weems of Zachary, LA, son, Bobby D. Morgan of Girard, IL, daughter, Pamela J. (Kelvin) Easter of Momence, IL, daughter, Marsha L. (Denny) Krepel of Springfield, IL, daughter, Sarah L. (Rick) Edmonds of Carlinville, IL, 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, brother, Gene (Lorna) Morgan of Champaign, IL, brother, Gary (Sylvia) Morgan of Decatur, IL, brother, Eddie L. Morgan of Elwin, IL, sister, Barbara Sue Norem of Decatur, IL, sister, Martha (Larry) Stanley of Decatur, IL, sister, Kay (Larry) Sutherland of Decatur, IL, several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to or American Diabetes Association.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
