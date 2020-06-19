Mr. Bobby G. Chance
Kincaid, IL - Mr. Bobby G. Chance, 91 passed on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL. Masterson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Kincaid, IL, is in charge of arrangements. mastersonfh.com
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.