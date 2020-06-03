Bobby Joe Bell
Springfield, IL - Bobby Joe Bell, 53, formerly of Pawnee, passed on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Staab Funeral Home - Springfield is in charge of arrangements. Pending graveside service at Camp Butler National Cemetery, when services can be conducted. Please see StaabObituary.com for full obituary.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.