Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
(217) 544-5424
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
Bonnie A. Farley


1930 - 2020
Bonnie A. Farley Obituary
Bonnie A. Farley 1930 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Bonnie A. Farley, 89, passed away peacefully at 7:50 pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care in Springfield, with her loving family by her side.
Bonnie was born in Mechanicsburg, IL, June 27, 1930 the daughter of Thomas Edward and Vernetta Alice (Moyer) Victor. She married Robert H. Farley of Springfield, IL on December 27, 1962 and he preceded her in death on February 1, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a sister and a grandson.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to cook for huge family gatherings. She was a devoted Christian and a volunteer to Stephens Ministry. Bonnie also was a realtor for many years. She was a member of Springfield Bible Church.
Surviving are her son, Ron (Judy) Theobald of Chatham, daughter, Renee (Paul) Lonergan of Chatham, her stepchildren: Rick (Judy) Farley of Riverton, Kevin Farley of Springfield, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one great- great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends at Bisch Funeral Home West 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd. Springfield from 10:00 am Wednesday, March 4, 2020 until the funeral service at 11:00 am. Pastor John Standard will officiate. Burial will follow in Chatham Memorial Cemetery.
The family expresses their appreciation to the staff of Mill Creek for their support and loving care of Bonnie and her family.
Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care 3319 Ginger Creek Dr. Springfield, IL 62711
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West. 544-5424
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
