Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie E. Williams


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie E. Williams Obituary
Bonnie E. Williams 1962 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Bonnie E. Williams, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born April 4, 1941 to William and Muriel (MacDougal) Smith. She married Gene M. Williams on December 23, 1962. He preceded her in death.
Bonnie earned her Masters Degree in teaching and was a business teacher in Plainfield, IL for 24 years. She was a member of Third Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her sons, Gene Williams and Bill (Amy) Williams; one grandson, Michael Williams; and sisters, Muriel (Joe) Barcroft and Barbara (Glenn) Boyd.
At this time, no services are planned. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Minooka, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 7 to May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -