Bonnie Lyn Ragan 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Bonnie Lyn (Bolton) Ragan, 75, of Springfield, IL, passed away at her daughter's home on Saturday April 4th, 2020.
Bonnie was born in Virden, IL, on November 14, 1944 the daughter of Leonard "Wimpy" and Flossie (Prichard) Bolton-Hall
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Ragan; her parents; brother, Albert Hall Jr. and their father, Albert Hall Sr.; daughter, Ursula Ann Roseberry; and family friend, Jeffery G. Bland.
Bonnie is survived by daughters, Christina Swearinger of Lakeside CA, Brenda and Joann Roseberry of Springfield; grandchildren, Michael and Christopher Roseberry, Jasmine Bland, John Mendenhall (wife, Tiffany) of Atlanta, GA, and Mark Davis; great grandkids, Knatalie and Isaiah Liming, Zoee Needham, Peyton Jackson, and Hailey Mendenhall.
She also enjoyed her other children and grandchildren she gained by marriage.
She started off working at Steak-N-Shake as a roller skating carhop, later to become a Tupperware dealer, an Avon Lady, and an Artex Paint Distributer. She also worked at Jellystone Campground in Petersburg for many years. She enjoyed growing her own vegetables and sitting outside watching her flowers bloom as the humming birds came in and out. She also liked to do all kinds of crafts with plastic canvas, crocheting and more.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband Paul at Camp Butler National Cemetery outside of Springfield.
