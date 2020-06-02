Bonnie McCarthy
1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Bonnie J. McCarthy 82, of Springfield, IL formerly of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 3:04 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Springfield Memorial Hospital.
A private graveside service to honor Bonnie's life will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Bonnie's memory to the American Lung Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Bonnie was born December 6, 1937, in Herod, IL the daughter of Esco and Katherine (Crabb) Codgill. She married Thomas McCarthy on April 25, 1959. He preceded her in death on May 13, 1995. She had retired as an accountant from Richland Community College. She had formerly worked for the Decatur Housing Authority. Bonnie was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Surviving is her son: John M. McCarthy of Springfield, IL. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son: Thomas Jr., and three brothers: Robert, Paul, and James.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
Mt. Zion Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Zion - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mt. Zion, IL 62549
(217) 864-2412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
