Boyd J. Springer 1953 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Boyd J. Springer, 66, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center, following a brief illness. He was born August 26, 1953, to Jack and Maxine Springer, both of whom preceded him in death.
Boyd attended Oak Lawn Community High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois, and received a bachelor's degree in Economics and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. He was a partner in the international law firm of Jones Day, where he specialized in energy and utility law. His clients knew him as a consummate professional, forcefully and fairly pressing their cases before administrative tribunals and courts in Illinois and neighboring states, and before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Following his retirement in 2008, Boyd moved to Springfield. There, he volunteered countless hours as part of the Papers Project of Abraham Lincoln, reviewing and cataloging every war-related document that Lincoln read, wrote or caused to be written during the Civil War.
Throughout his adult life, Boyd took an active interest in supporting, advising, and working with young people, encouraging each one to attain their highest potential. It is difficult to number the ways in which these efforts have enriched our society and bettered our world; if the debt cannot be directly repaid, it can be, and is being, paid forward. That is exactly what he would want.
Boyd is survived by family including his aunt, Rena Springer, cousins, Eileen Springer, Alexis Anderle, and David Springer, all of the Chicago area; caregiver and good friend, Ama Janet Byrd of Springfield; dear friends, Michael and Judi (Jatho) Weber of Palos Heights, Illinois, Michael and Courtney (Janson) Weber of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Patrick Foster, Donna Lerch, Rachel Foster, and Stuart Foster of Springfield, and other friends too numerous to mention.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Celebrations of Life will be scheduled in Springfield and the Chicago area at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hoogland Center for the Arts, 420 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019