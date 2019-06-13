|
|
Brad E. Walton II 1973 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Brad E. Walton II, 45 of Pawnee, formerly of Decatur, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home. He was born August 2, 1973 in Decatur to Brad E. Walton and Sheri D. (Speagle) Walton.
Survivors include his father; three daughters, Kirsten Walton of Fairmount, Alyson Walton of Latham, and Madison Walton of Decatur; three grandchildren, Emery, Harlowe, and Harrison; one brother, Chad (Chelsea) Walton of Springfield; sister, Jennifer Truitt; grandmother, Helen Speagle of Decatur; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.
The family will hold a Celebration of Brad's Life at a later date. Family hosted burial will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 am.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 14 to June 15, 2019