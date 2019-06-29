Home

Bradley J. Selvaggio


1991 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Bradley J. Selvaggio, 28, of Springfield passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born April 9, 1991 in Springfield to Gary and Leigh (Herndon) Selvaggio.
Survivors include his father, Gary (Elise) Selvaggio of Springfield; mother, Leigh (Mike) McDermott of Williamsville; one sister; Ashleigh McDermott of Williamsville; one brother, Anthony Selvaggio of Chicago; one step brother, Evan Prather of St. Louis; paternal grandmother, Anita Selvaggio; maternal grandfather Ron (Shearl) Herndon and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Pat Selvaggio and his maternal grandmother, Marlene Herndon.
Brad graduated from Williamsville High School in 2009 and earned his Associate's Degree in Business Administration from Benedictine University in Springfield in 2011.
Bradley was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and an active member of the Illinois Army National Guard. He was deployed to Kuwait with the 3637th maintenance company from September 2017 to July 2018.
Visitation: 4 - 7 pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Reverend Christopher House officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 30 to July 1, 2019
