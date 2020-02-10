|
Brenda E. Beamer 1941 - 2020
Bulpitt, IL—Mrs. Brenda E. Beamer, 78, of Bulpitt, IL died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield. Visitation for Mrs. Beamer will be held from 10 AM till 12 Noon at St. Rita Catholic Church, Kincaid. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 Noon at St. Rita's. Monsignor David Lantz will officiate. Burial will be in Horse Creek Cemetery, Pawnee, IL. Please visit www.mastersonfh.com to view her full obituary and leave condolences which will be printed and given to her family. Masterson Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with her care. 217-237-4341
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020