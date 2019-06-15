The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Venaas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Gay Bryant Venaas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda Gay Bryant Venaas Obituary
Brenda Gay Bryant Venaas 1943 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Brenda Gay Bryant Venaas, 75, of Chatham, passed away at 5:58 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave West, Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, with Galen Broaddus, secular celebrant, officiating. Burial will follow at Salisbury Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Daughters of the American Revolution, 235 N. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, IL 62711.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now