Brenda Gay Bryant Venaas 1943 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Brenda Gay Bryant Venaas, 75, of Chatham, passed away at 5:58 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave West, Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, with Galen Broaddus, secular celebrant, officiating. Burial will follow at Salisbury Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Daughters of the American Revolution, 235 N. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, IL 62711.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 16 to June 17, 2019