Brenda Joyce Hudspeth 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Brenda Joyce Hudspeth, 73, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at 3:33 am on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on March 5, 1947 in Springfield, IL to William and Josephine (Webb) Tedrow.
She is survived by two daughters, Amanda (Mike) Hudspeth and Angela Hudspeth, both of Springfield; eight sons, Bert (Heather) Hudspeth Jr., Shane Hudspeth, Jerry (Angela) Hudspeth, Rocky (Starr) Hudspeth, Jesse Hudspeth, Joseph Hudspeth, Travis (Kimberly) Hudspeth and Randy Hudspeth, all of Springfield; 32 grandchildren; an abundance of great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon, and several extended family members.
Brenda was preceded in death by one daughter, Beverly Hudspeth Skelton; her parents; three sisters, Linda, Ann and Beverly; and three brothers, Charles, Richard, and William.
Brenda was a resident of Springfield for many years and worked as a custodian for the State of Illinois Department of Corrections.
She enjoyed watching butterflies and drinking coffee. Above all else, Brenda loved her family and loved spending time with them.
The family will host a Celebration of Brenda's Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be directed to Brenda's family.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.