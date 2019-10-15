Home

Gieseking Funeral Home
208 North Second Street
Altamont, IL 62411
(618) 483-6821
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Effingham , IL
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Effingham , IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Effingham , IL
Brenda M. (Sturm) Milleville


1951 - 2019
Brenda M. (Sturm) Milleville Obituary
Brenda M. (Sturm) Milleville 1951 - 2019
Altamont, IL—Brenda M. Milleville, 68 of Altamont, died at 8:24 a.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Effingham with Fr. Leo Enlow and Fr. Steve Arisman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul (ELCA) Cemetery, Altamont. A Rosary Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. with visitation to follow from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the church.
Memorials may be made to St. Anthony Schools or In Stitches.
Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
