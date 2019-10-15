|
Brenda M. (Sturm) Milleville 1951 - 2019
Altamont, IL—Brenda M. Milleville, 68 of Altamont, died at 8:24 a.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Effingham with Fr. Leo Enlow and Fr. Steve Arisman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul (ELCA) Cemetery, Altamont. A Rosary Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. with visitation to follow from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the church.
Memorials may be made to St. Anthony Schools or In Stitches.
Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019