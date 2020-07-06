Brenda Miller 1953 - 2020
Fancy Prairie, IL—Brenda Miller, age 67, of Fancy Prairie, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 10, 1953 in Springfield, Illinois the daughter of James and Barbara (Jennings) Nichelson.
Brenda married Terry Miller on February 9, 1980 at Church of the Brethren in Girard.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Travis (wife Ashley) Miller and Chase Miller; grandchildren, Olivia, Calvin, Aidan, and Walker; sister, Linda Coker; brothers, Dudley (wife Pam) Nichelson and Curt (wife Kathy) Nichelson; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both parents.
Brenda worked for Illinois Department of Transportation for 28 years and owned and operated Cherished Memories in Lincoln for over 20 years.
She cherished spending time with her grandchildren, loved watching western shows or movies, enjoyed playing slots, and going to garage sales.
Visitation for Brenda will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 also at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held immediately after the funeral.
Memorials can be made to American Heart Association
or the American Diabetes Association.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com
