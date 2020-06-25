Brenda R. (Thunhorst) Schleyhahn
Brenda R. (Thunhorst) Schleyhahn
Springfield, IL - Brenda R. (Thunhorst) Schleyhahn, 65, formerly of Morrisonville, IL passed on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence. Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Morrisonville, is in charge of arrangements. (217)526-3131

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Perfetti Funeral Homes, Inc. - Morrisonville
304 Carlin
Morrisonville, IL 62546
(217) 526-3131
