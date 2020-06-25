Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Brenda's life story with friends and family

Share Brenda's life story with friends and family

Brenda R. (Thunhorst) Schleyhahn

Springfield, IL - Brenda R. (Thunhorst) Schleyhahn, 65, formerly of Morrisonville, IL passed on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence. Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Morrisonville, is in charge of arrangements. (217)526-3131



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store