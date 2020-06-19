Brenda Sue (Cole) Fleigle
Springfield, IL - Brenda Sue (Cole) Fleigle, 61, formerly of Morrisonville, IL passed on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Morrisonville, is in charge of arrangements. (217)526-3131
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.