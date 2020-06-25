Brenda Taylor
Petersburg, IL - Brenda Taylor, 75, passed away at 6:35 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for complete obituary. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.