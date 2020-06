Brenda Taylor 1945 - 2020

Brenda Taylor 1945 - 2020Petersburg, IL—Brenda Taylor, 75, of Petersburg, passed away at 6:35 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home.Brenda was born May 10, 1945, in Jamestown, KY, the daughter of Caleb and Eureka Foley Stephens. She married Norman Taylor on February 1, 1964, in Corbin, KY.Brenda started college at Union College at the age of sixteen and earned her bachelor's degree. While at Union College, she met her husband in Religion class. Brenda was a real estate broker for 45 years and was one of the founding members of The Real Estate Group. She was a member of Cathedral Church of St. Paul and enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises and spending time in Arizona.She was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Linda.Brenda is survived by her husband, Norman Taylor of Petersburg; son, Timothy (wife, Jill) Taylor of Chandler, AZ; granddaughter, Brooke Taylor of Chandler AZ; brother, Douglas (wife, Rose) Stephens of Los Alamos, NM; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins.Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral Church of St. Paul Building Fund, 815 S. 2nd St., Springfield, IL 62704 or a charity of the donor's choice Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.