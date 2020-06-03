Or Copy this URL to Share

Brendon W. Meyers

Athens, IL - Brendon W. Meyers, 17, died at 5:08 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for full obituary. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. 217-544-4646



