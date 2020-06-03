Brendon W. Meyers
Brendon W. Meyers
Athens, IL - Brendon W. Meyers, 17, died at 5:08 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for full obituary. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. 217-544-4646

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
