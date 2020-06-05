Brendon W. Meyers
Brendon W. Meyers 2002 - 2020
Athens, IL—Brendon W. Meyers, 17, of Athens, died at 5:08 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 10 guests at one time.
A private family funeral ceremony and burial will be held.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
