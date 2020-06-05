So sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers, although I didn't know Brendon personally, he was in my psychology class and 2 lockers down from me at Athens High School. I never introduced myself and I regret that. Yesterday evening, June 2, 2020, Mckayla Clark and I set flowers down where the accident happened. Just wanted to sympathize my thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless you.

Morgan Chastain

Classmate