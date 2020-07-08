1/1
Brent L. Conn
Brent L. Conn 1952 - 2020
Evanston, IL—Brent L. Conn, 67, caterer and business owner, born in Springfield, passed away peacefully July 4, 2020, at home in Evanston, IL.
After earning his degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management from Michigan State, Brent founded Conn's Catering in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. He planned thousands of weddings and other events over 28 years.
Beloved husband of Michael Locardio Limon, best friend/business partner of Sheila Mulcahy, son of the late Leroy Powell Conn and Frances Lewis Conn. Brother of Courtney "Court" (Karen) Conn; uncle of Adam, Casey, and Amanda Conn; great-uncle of seven.
Faithful companion of Aliyah the German Shepherd and Zac the Golden Lab. More than anything, Brent valued good friendships.
Friends and family will celebrate Brent's life when it is safe to gather in larger groups.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058, www.cremation-society.com.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
July 7, 2020
I haven't seen you in many years but I am sad to hear of your passing. My condolences to family and friends. My biggest memories are about 1. Forgetting the ferns at events. I promise I will never forget a fern again. And 2. Unwinding after events at Memories. It was such a pleasure to know you and learn from you. Rest in peace.
Carla
July 7, 2020
So Sorry to loose a 30 year dear friend, and also a client. Brent was a great man, and I really enjoyed our long term relationship. Our communities (GLBTQ, and Catering Industry) has lost a wonderful human being. Sending much love to his partner Michael, and all of their family during this hard time. May Brent RIP through eternity!!
David Todd Armbruster
Friend
