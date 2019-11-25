|
Brett Arthur McElmurray 1956 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Brett Arthur McElmurray, 63 of Springfield passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:20 p.m. at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. He was born on February 10, 1956 in St. Louis, MO the son of Dr. Calvin H. and Patricia (Love) McElmurray. He retired from the United States Navy where he worked as a Jet Mechanic, MOS and for the NIS, Naval Investigative Services. He is survived by his Daughter: Beth Ann McElmurray-Woodcock of Moweaqua, IL; Grandchildren: Caden Woodcock and Dalton Woodcock; Sister: Gayla (Randy) McElmurray-Havener of Springfield, IL; Nieces: Misty Long, Brittany Havener, Caitlyne Long and Brianna Long; Nephews: Brandon Havener and Brett Long all of Springfield, IL; his Navy Brother and Best Friend Rick Welchel and his loving Dog Duke. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son: Matthew. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 4:30-7:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL.
Memorials may be made to the s Foundation 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign our on-line guest book at www.suttonmemorialhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019