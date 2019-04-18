|
|
Dr. Brian Chauncey Cross 2019
Green Bay, WI—Dr. Brian Chauncey Cross, passed away on April 13, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Dr. Cross was a graduate of Springfield High School, DePauw University and the Loyola University School of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry in Springfield between 1987 and 2013. He was a Past President of the G.V. Black Dental Society, served on the Board of Trustees for the Illinois State Dental Society, was a Past Chairman of the Old State Capital Art Fair, and was involved in other community activities.
He is survived by his children, Samuel Chauncey Cross and Sarah Grace Cross, who are also the children of Carol Cross. He is also survived by his parents, Chauncey and Patricia Cross; his brothers, James David Cross and Roland Robert Cross; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Private family funeral ceremonies will be held and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702-1766 or the Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois, 300 S. 15th St., Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019